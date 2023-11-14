Sasebo community members attend a concert by American indie pop band “lovelytheband” at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Nimitz Park Nov. 12, 2023. The concert was open to all local Sasebo community members in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 00:28
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
