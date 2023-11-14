Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "lovelytheband" visits CFAS [Image 3 of 4]

    &quot;lovelytheband&quot; visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    American indie pop band “lovelytheband” performs at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Nimitz Park Nov. 12, 2023. The concert was open to all local Sasebo community members in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the base and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

