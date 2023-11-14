Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    231108-N-SC968-1002 ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 8 2023) Navy Band Southeast marches in a parade through Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in celebration of Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Ian Charleton/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 23:09
    Photo ID: 8125605
    VIRIN: 231108-N-SC968-1002
    Resolution: 7462x4970
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World
    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World
    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World
    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World
    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World
    Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Music Navy Region Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT