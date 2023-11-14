231109-N-SC968-2001 ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 9 2023) Navy Band Southeast Pride Rock Band performs at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World in celebration of Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Ian Charleton/Released)
This work, Navy Band Southeast Celebrates Veterans Day in Walt Disney World [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
