    USCGC Myrtle Hazard supports communities in CNMI [Image 18 of 18]

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard supports communities in CNMI

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    10.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew takes a moment for a photo off Pagan Island on Oct. 23, 2023. The crew completed a multifaceted patrol from Oct. 16 to Nov. 5, 2023, underscoring the U.S. Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to the community and partners in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). During this period, the cutter's crew achieved several key objectives, including delivering vital donations and supplies and facilitating critical wellness checks in the wake of Typhoon Bolaven. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    USCGC Myrtle Hazard completes successful patrol emphasizing community commitment in CNMI

    Community
    CNMI
    Forces Micronesia
    WPC 1139

