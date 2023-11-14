USCGC Myrtle Hazard supports communities in CNMI

The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew conducts training off Pagan Island on Oct. 23, 2023. The crew completed a multifaceted patrol from Oct. 16 to Nov. 5, 2023, underscoring the U.S. Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to the community and partners in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). During this period, the cutter's crew achieved several key objectives, including delivering vital donations and supplies and facilitating critical wellness checks in the wake of Typhoon Bolaven. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

