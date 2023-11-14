USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Engineers (from left) Braden Virdell, Seth Hart, Zane Sauer and Jack Hallowell watch U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Parker Brush operate FalconSAT-X from the Department of Astronautics Space Systems Research Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., after its launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

