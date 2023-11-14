Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space [Image 4 of 5]

    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Engineers (from left) Braden Virdell, Seth Hart, Zane Sauer and Jack Hallowell watch U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Parker Brush operate FalconSAT-X from the Department of Astronautics Space Systems Research Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., after its launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 8125313
    VIRIN: 231111-F-NU281-1017
    Resolution: 4213x2804
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space [Image 5 of 5], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space
    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space
    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space
    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space
    USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    SpaceX
    FalconSAT X

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT