U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Engineers (from left) Braden Virdell, Seth Hart, Zane Sauer and Jack Hallowell watch U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Parker Brush operate FalconSAT-X from the Department of Astronautics Space Systems Research Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., after its launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8125313
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-NU281-1017
|Resolution:
|4213x2804
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space [Image 5 of 5], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
