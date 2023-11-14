USAFA Cadet-built Satellite Launches into Space

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets watch the deployment of FalconSAT-X on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, from the Department of Astronautics Space Systems Research Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 11, 2023.
