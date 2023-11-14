U.S. Air Force Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander, Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez, 115th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, former 115th FW command chief, conduct a change of authority ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Nov. 4, 2023. Alvarez took over command from Carroll, who retired later that day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 16:28 Photo ID: 8125264 VIRIN: 231104-Z-PF062-3045 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.83 MB Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 115th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.