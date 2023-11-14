U.S. Air Force Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander, Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez, 115th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, former 115th FW command chief, conduct a change of authority ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Nov. 4, 2023. Alvarez took over command from Carroll, who retired later that day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
115th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader
