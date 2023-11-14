U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez, 115th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks during the change of authority ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Nov. 4, 2023. Alvarez took over command from Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll who served as the unit's senior enlisted leader since December 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
115th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader
