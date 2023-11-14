Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions [Image 2 of 2]

    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Michellel Gigante 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Joseph Suddarth, Eglin Fire and Emergency Services assistant fire chief, speaks to AFWERX personnel at their Fall program management review at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, Oct. 24, 2023. Suddarth highlighted the Eglin Spark Cell’s one and only Air Force wide Specialized Mobile Advanced Rehab Technologies or SMART Trailer, with a mobile climatic chamber designed to reduce heat stress, promote better work and rest cycles for first responders performing jobs in hazardous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:52
    Location: FL, US
    SMART Trailer
    Specialized Mobile Advanced Rehab Technologies
    Eglin Spark Cell
    Eglin Fire and Emergency Services Eglin

