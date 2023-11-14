SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions

Joseph Suddarth, Eglin Fire and Emergency Services assistant fire chief, speaks to AFWERX personnel at their Fall program management review at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, Oct. 24, 2023. Suddarth highlighted the Eglin Spark Cell’s one and only Air Force wide Specialized Mobile Advanced Rehab Technologies or SMART Trailer, with a mobile climatic chamber designed to reduce heat stress, promote better work and rest cycles for first responders performing jobs in hazardous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

