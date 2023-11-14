Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions [Image 1 of 2]

    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Michellel Gigante 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Shelton, Eglin Air Force Base lead firefighter, shows to a crowd the Eglin Fire and Emergency Services Specialized Mobile Advanced Rehab Technologies Trailer at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, Oct. 24, 2023. The SMART Trailer provides a climate chamber, restroom, decontamination shower, a place to store contaminated gear, provide hydration and charge batteries. The 96th Test Wing’s Innovation Spark Cell funded the SMART trailer and it’s the only one Air Force wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8125031
    VIRIN: 231024-F-AL359-1004
    Resolution: 2575x1646
    Size: 626.27 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions [Image 2 of 2], by Michellel Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions
    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SMART trailer helps restore firefighters in rough conditions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eglin Air Force Base
    Eglin Fire and Emergency Services
    SMART Trailer
    Specialized Mobile Advanced Rehab Technologies Trailer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT