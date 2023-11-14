Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners

Members of the 172nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 183rd Airlift Squadron and 154th Regiment Regional Training Institute measure the weight and dimensions of a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle before loading onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a training event at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing regularly train with joint force partners to share their knowledge and expertise of providing world-class airlift capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

