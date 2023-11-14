Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners [Image 6 of 6]

    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 172nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 183rd Airlift Squadron and 154th Regiment Regional Training Institute measure the weight and dimensions of a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle before loading onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a training event at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing regularly train with joint force partners to share their knowledge and expertise of providing world-class airlift capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:28
    Photo ID: 8125018
    VIRIN: 231102-Z-BT678-7398
    Resolution: 5323x3743
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners
    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners
    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners
    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners
    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners
    Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard  
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    Multi Capable Airmen
    C17 Globemaster III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT