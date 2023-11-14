Tech. Sgt. Kyle Sistrunk, a loadmaster with the 183rd Airlift Squadron, determines the necessary restraint of a mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during a training event at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Nov. 2, 2023. Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing regularly train with joint force partners to share their knowledge and expertise of providing world-class airlift capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 14:28 Photo ID: 8124998 VIRIN: 231102-Z-BT678-2815 Resolution: 5206x4128 Size: 0 B Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fast loading: 172nd Airlift Wing trains with joint force partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.