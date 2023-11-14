CFSCC celebrates USMC's 248th Birthday

U.S. Marines and other members of the Combined Force Space Component Command celebrate the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps at the CFSCC Headquarters on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023. CFSCC celebrated the birthday with reading of the Commandant's Birthday Message and a cake-cutting ceremony with the traditional passing from the oldest to youngest Marine present. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

