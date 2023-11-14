Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFSCC celebrates USMC's 248th Birthday [Image 3 of 9]

    CFSCC celebrates USMC's 248th Birthday

    VANDENBERG, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Marines and other members of the Combined Force Space Component Command celebrate the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps at the CFSCC Headquarters on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023. CFSCC celebrated the birthday with reading of the Commandant's Birthday Message and a cake-cutting ceremony with the traditional passing from the oldest to youngest Marine present. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023
    Photo ID: 8124800
    VIRIN: 231109-X-VE588-1023
    Resolution: 4763x3175
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

