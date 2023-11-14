Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Public Health Activity- Fort Lewis participates in high altitude canine insertion and recovery rotary wing training across the Alaska Mountain Range with the 354th Security Forces and 549th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment on Fort Wainwright March 17, 2023. Aligning Veterinary Service support with the Army’s Arctic Strategy is integral to developing a force capable of fighting and winning in extended operations across the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 8123675
    VIRIN: 230313-D-KJ634-1474
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 322.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training
    Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training
    Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterinary Services

    TAGS

    arctic
    Veterinary services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT