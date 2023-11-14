Public Health Activity- Fort Lewis participates in high altitude canine insertion and recovery rotary wing training across the Alaska Mountain Range with the 354th Security Forces and 549th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment on Fort Wainwright March 17, 2023. Aligning Veterinary Service support with the Army’s Arctic Strategy is integral to developing a force capable of fighting and winning in extended operations across the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yamil Jorge)
This work, Fort Wainwright Canine Insertion and Recovery Training [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
