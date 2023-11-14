Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Send a Sensor Before an Operator [Image 2 of 2]

    Send a Sensor Before an Operator

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emily Dawson 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    FORT STORY, Va – A U.S. Special Operations Command using a robot quadruped to remotely survey a target during RDAX Dragon Spear.

    Exercise Dragon Spear is a U.S. Special Operations Command Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Research, Development, and Experiment (RDAX) exercise. Service members from across the joint force, interagency partners, and industry communities came together to ensure unity of effort, shared understanding, and assess new technologies in realistic, threat-informed, scenarios.

    Dragon Spear enables modular joint Special Operations Forces, conventional, and interagency organizations to provide combatant commanders tailorable options to fight and win in CBRN contested environments.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Send a Sensor Before an Operator
    Send a Sensor Before an Operator

    DTRA
    JPEO
    1SFG
    RDAX
    RDAX23

