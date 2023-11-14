Send a Sensor Before an Operator

FORT STORY, Va – A U.S. Special Operations Command soldier preparing to exploit a target wearing a new protective suit that provides unprecedented levels of protection and mobility during RDAX Dragon Spear.



Exercise Dragon Spear is a U.S. Special Operations Command Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Research, Development, and Experiment (RDAX) exercise. Service members from across the joint force, interagency partners, and industry communities came together to ensure unity of effort, shared understanding, and assess new technologies in realistic, threat-informed, scenarios.



Dragon Spear enables modular joint Special Operations Forces, conventional, and interagency organizations to provide combatant commanders tailorable options to fight and win in CBRN contested environments.

Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US