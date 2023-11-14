U.S. Senior Airman Jacob Ritchie, 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, poses for a portrait photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Ritchie was previously assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing’s 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, but upon graduation as an air traffic controller, was assigned back at the 325th FW instead of a new location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve
