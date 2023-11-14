Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve [Image 3 of 3]

    From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Senior Airman Jacob Ritchie, 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, poses for a portrait photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023. Ritchie was previously assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing’s 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, but upon graduation as an air traffic controller, was assigned back at the 325th FW instead of a new location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

