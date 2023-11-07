U.S. Air Force 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control Airmen, monitor the flight line during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 7, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8123032
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-DB615-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve
