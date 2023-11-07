U.S. Air Force 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control Airmen, monitor the flight line during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 7, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 8123032 VIRIN: 231107-F-DB615-1020 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.92 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.