    From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve [Image 1 of 3]

    From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control Airmen, monitor the flight line during Checkered Flag 24-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 7, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 15:45
    VIRIN: 231107-F-DB615-1020
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From one mission to the next; installation and Airmen evolve [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Traffic Control
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    ReadyAF

