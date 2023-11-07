FOX NFL Veterans Day Salute at U.S. Air Force Academy 2023

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy hosted the members of the Fox Sports team for this year’s NFL Veterans Day Salute. The two-hour pregame show with hosts Curt Menafee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer was broadcasted live from the Terrazzo in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

