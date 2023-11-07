Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOX NFL Veterans Day Salute at U.S. Air Force Academy 2023 [Image 14 of 19]

    FOX NFL Veterans Day Salute at U.S. Air Force Academy 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The U.S. Air Force Academy hosted the members of the Fox Sports team for this year’s NFL Veterans Day Salute. The two-hour pregame show with hosts Curt Menafee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer was broadcasted live from the Terrazzo in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 15:41
    Photo ID: 8123010
    VIRIN: 231112-F-YD678-1112
    Resolution: 5282x3526
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOX NFL Veterans Day Salute at U.S. Air Force Academy 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FOX Sports
    NFL
    Veterans Day
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA

