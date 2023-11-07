Global Strike Challenge 2023 - Competitor's Dinner

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass speaks with the 2nd bomb wing nuclear aircraft crew chief competitors at the static display of nuclear aircraft before the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony Nov. 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Helicopter Operations and Security Forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

