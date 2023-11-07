Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Strike Challenge 2023 - Competitor's Dinner [Image 6 of 6]

    Global Strike Challenge 2023 - Competitor's Dinner

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass speaks with the 2nd bomb wing nuclear aircraft crew chief competitors at the static display of nuclear aircraft before the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony Nov. 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Helicopter Operations and Security Forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 8122517
    VIRIN: 231108-F-FE180-1458
    Resolution: 6492x4328
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Strike Challenge 2023 - Competitor's Dinner [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    GSC23
    Global Strike Challenge 2023

