Col. Michael Sapp, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade, provides remarks during the Freedom Center IV Barracks Groundbreaking Ceremony on Nov. 9, 2023.
11.09.2023
11.14.2023
|8122257
|231109-A-OP786-6113
|1662x2893
|940.66 KB
|MD, US
|2
|0
Fort George G. Meade, U.S. Cyber Command/NSA Break Ground on a World-class Barracks
