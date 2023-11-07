Fort George G. Meade, U.S. Cyber Command/NSA Break Ground on a World-class Barracks

Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Members of the Official Party perform ceremonial groundbreaking during the Freedom...... read more read more Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Members of the Official Party perform ceremonial groundbreaking during the Freedom Center IV Barracks Groundbreaking Ceremony. From left to right, Mr. Westfall, National Security Agency (NSA), Mr. Jay, National Security Agency (NSA), Lt. Col. Myers, Deputy District Commander, USACE, Brig. Gen. Martemucci, National Security Agency (NSA), Gen. Paul Nakasone, Commander U.S. Cyber Command, Chief Central Security Service (CSS) and the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), Col. Michael Sapp, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade, Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Welch, CSM USAG FMMD, Mr. Matthew Shaffer, Director, DPW, FMMD. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Fort Meade broke ground on the construction of two new buildings, the Freedom Center IV barracks, in ceremonies Nov. 9. The barracks will house 380 enlisted service members from all military branches when complete.



Special guest speaker, Gen. Paul Nakasone, Commander U.S. Cyber Command, Chief Central Security Service (CSS) and the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), identified those service members in his remarks. “It’s going to be members of the Central Security Service, 40 percent of NSA’s workforce, the Marines, the Soldiers, the Sailors, the Airmen, the Guardians, the Coast Guardsmen that make up the analysts and linguists and reporters that ensure that the National Security Agency can do its principal missions of signals intelligence and cyber security.

This is a world-class facility for a world-class workforce,” said Nakasone.



Gen. Nakasone also talked about the cooperation it took to get to this stage. “It’s been a partnership, the partnership of U.S. Army Garrison Fort (George G.) Meade led by Col. Michael Sapp, Directorate of Public Works (DPW), obviously working very hard to make sure that we have everything that we need, and my incredible team, Installations and Logistics led by Mr. Randy Westfall at the National Security Agency. I also pass along my thanks to our representatives and certainly our congressional leaders that have been so key for us to be able to ensure that we have the funding and resources to be able to build such world-class facilities,” he said.



Col. Michael Sapp, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade also emphasized the importance of partnership. “As you know, the combined effort between the NSA and the U.S. Army Garrison (Fort George G. Meade) to fund this facility could only happen because of the partnership and cooperation. When we combine our efforts, we can do so many great things.”



“These buildings and the joint service members that will reside in them are another reminder of the incredible talent and skills that we need to attract and retain service members with skills that the nation needs so dearly. It should not be underestimated and cannot be overstated the quality housing and the impact it will have on morale and the quality of work,” Sapp added.



The Freedom Center IV project represents the first phase of the long-term barracks solution at Fort Meade. “A solution that’s vital for this installation’s growing mission, as it provides tenants with the proper, necessary housing that they deserve,” said Lt. Col. David Myers, Deputy District Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Baltimore District).



Garrison Housing Chief, Aimee Stafford, who also served as the ceremony’s emcee said, “This project has been a long time coming, over 10 years. With included kitchenettes, it will be quite an upgrade from the barracks that will be demolished by the time this project is complete.”



Officials of the Freedom Center IV project have set a target completion date in the Fall of 2025.