The madness we survive

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matilyn Million, 6th Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, stands next to her coworkers during a chemotherapy appointment in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 21, 2023. Million was diagnosed with stage III Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March 2023. She completed her 12th and final chemotherapy treatment on Sept. 18, 2023 and is currently cancer free. (courtesy photo)

