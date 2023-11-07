Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The madness we survive [Image 2 of 2]

    The madness we survive

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matilyn Million, 6th Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, stands next to her coworkers during a chemotherapy appointment in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 21, 2023. Million was diagnosed with stage III Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March 2023. She completed her 12th and final chemotherapy treatment on Sept. 18, 2023 and is currently cancer free. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 8122013
    VIRIN: 230821-F-TE518-1014
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The madness we survive [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The madness we survive
    The madness we survive

    The madness we survive

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    cancer
    Air Force
    chemotherapy
    Hodgkin's lymphoma

