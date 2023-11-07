The madness we survive

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matilyn Million, 6th Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 9, 2023. After battling stage III Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, Million completed her 12th and final chemotherapy treatment on Sept. 18, 2023. Million is currently cancer free and has returned to work at the 6th MDSS laboratory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

