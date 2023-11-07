Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The madness we survive

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matilyn Million, 6th Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 9, 2023. After battling stage III Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, Million completed her 12th and final chemotherapy treatment on Sept. 18, 2023. Million is currently cancer free and has returned to work at the 6th MDSS laboratory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 09:12
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Department of Defense
    cancer
    Air Force
    chemotherapy
    Hodgkin's lymphoma

