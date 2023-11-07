Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 remove a blade from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during maintenance in a hangar bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

