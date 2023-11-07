SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class George Schmitt, from Stafford, Virginia, helps remove a helicopter blade from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 during maintenance in a hangar bay while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 06:34
|Photo ID:
|8121820
|VIRIN:
|231110-N-UA460-1048
|Resolution:
|5870x4179
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
