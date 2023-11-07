SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class George Schmitt, from Stafford, Virginia, helps remove a helicopter blade from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 during maintenance in a hangar bay while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 06:34 Photo ID: 8121820 VIRIN: 231110-N-UA460-1048 Resolution: 5870x4179 Size: 1.56 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.