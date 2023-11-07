Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 Conducts Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 10, 2023) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class George Schmitt, from Stafford, Virginia, helps remove a helicopter blade from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 during maintenance in a hangar bay while operating in the South China Sea, Nov. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 06:34
    VIRIN: 231110-N-UA460-1048
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    DESRON 15
    MH-60R
    Dewey
    HSM-37
    CTF 71

