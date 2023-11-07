Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231107-N-FB203-0115 [Image 9 of 18]

    231107-N-FB203-0115

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    231107-N-FB203-0115 MANAMA, Bahrain (November 7, 2023) Naval Sea System Command's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), in coordination with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Environmental Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central, successfully conducted a comprehensive salvage and pollution response drill between as part of an annual oil spill response training exercise onboard NSA Bahrain, Nov. 5-8.. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 8121695
    VIRIN: 231107-N-FB203-1115
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231107-N-FB203-0115 [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231107-N-FB203-0008
    231107-N-FB203-0019
    231107-N-FB203-0054
    231107-N-FB203-0066
    231107-N-FB203-0029
    231107-N-FB203-0076
    231107-N-FB203-0032
    231107-N-FB203-0096
    231107-N-FB203-0115
    231107-N-FB203-0174
    231107-N-FB203-0156
    231107-N-FB203-0248
    231107-N-FB203-0210
    231107-N-FB203-0180
    231107-N-FB203-0291
    231107-N-FB203-0164
    231107-N-FB203-0258
    231107-N-FB203-0282

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT