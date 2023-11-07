231107-N-FB203-0029 MANAMA, Bahrain (November 7, 2023) Naval Sea System Command's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), in coordination with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Environmental Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central, successfully conducted a comprehensive salvage and pollution response drill between as part of an annual oil spill response training exercise onboard NSA Bahrain, Nov. 5-8.. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

