    HSC-3 SARMM TCCC SCENARIO [Image 8 of 10]

    HSC-3 SARMM TCCC SCENARIO

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    231102-N-EV253-1228 DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Adam Powers, assigned to the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM) component of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, evaluates a student’s Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) skills during a training scenario constructed for a TCCC course aboard Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Nov. 2. TCCC is a course designed to teach evidence-based life-saving techniques and strategies, providing the best trauma care on the battlefield, and replaces all Service first aid, self-aid, buddy care and field trauma training to ensure training standardization across the Services. As the designated SARMM, the “Merlins” of HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully-qualified to perform lifesaving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    TAGS

    TCCC
    HSC-3
    Merlins
    SoOthersMayLive
    SARMM

