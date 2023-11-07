HSC-3 SARMM TCCC SCENARIO

231102-N-EV253-1095 DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – U.S. Naval Aircrewmen (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Jacob Baboolal right, and Jacob Louderback place a simulated patient into a Talon Litter during a training scenario constructed for a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) course, overseen by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM) component of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, aboard Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Nov. 2. TCCC is a course designed to teach evidence-based life-saving techniques and strategies, providing the best trauma care on the battlefield, and replaces all Service first aid, self-aid, buddy care and field trauma training to ensure training standardization across the Services. As the designated SARMM, the “Merlins” of HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully-qualified to perform lifesaving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

