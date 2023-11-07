Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO [Image 2 of 6]

    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    231019-N-EV253-1340 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 19, 2023) – Engineers representing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratories deploy a MK-7 25 person life raft during a demonstration hosted by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM) component of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, aboard Naval Air Station North, Calif., Oct. 19. During the evolution, SARMM provided training on hoisting operations and other personnel recovery techniques to their MIT counterparts, who are conducting a first-of-its-kind mass casualty study to aid personnel recovery efforts in the future. As the designated SARMM, the “Merlins” of HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully-qualified to perform lifesaving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 8121417
    VIRIN: 231019-N-EV253-1340
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO
    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO
    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO
    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO
    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO
    HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC-3
    MIT
    Merlins
    SARMM
    Mass Casualty Study

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT