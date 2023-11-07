HSC-3 SARMM MIT DEMO

231019-N-EV253-1339 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 19, 2023) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Chief Petty Officer Michael Grove, assigned to the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM) component of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, fits engineers representing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratories in lifesaving gear during a demonstration aboard Naval Air Station North, Calif., Oct. 19. During the evolution, SARMM provided training on hoisting operations and other personnel recovery techniques to their MIT counterparts, who are conducting a first-of-its-kind mass casualty study to aid personnel recovery efforts in the future. As the designated SARMM, the “Merlins” of HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully-qualified to perform lifesaving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

