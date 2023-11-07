NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 14, 2023) – The Pacific Partnership 2023 Woodwind Ensemble perform a concert at the Apifoou College as part of a Pacific Partnership 2023 host nation outreach event, Nov. 14, 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 8121409 VIRIN: 231114-N-YN807-1107 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.12 MB Location: TO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.