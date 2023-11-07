Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College [Image 3 of 4]

    Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College

    TONGA

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (Nov. 14, 2023) – The Pacific Partnership 2023 Woodwind Ensemble perform a concert at the Apifoou College as part of a Pacific Partnership 2023 host nation outreach event, Nov. 14, 2023. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 8121408
    VIRIN: 231114-N-YN807-1062
    Resolution: 6160x4107
    Size: 897.42 KB
    Location: TO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College
    Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College
    Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College
    Pacific Partnership 2023 concert at Apifoou College

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Tonga
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT