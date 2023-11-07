Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, Boxer ARG Integrated Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    15th MEU, Boxer ARG Integrated Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) transits in formation with the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and amphibious transport dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during a live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 19:54
    Photo ID: 8121320
    VIRIN: 231106-M-HP224-1074
    Resolution: 7246x4833
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, Boxer ARG Integrated Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boxer
    Training
    Somerset
    SCAT
    DATF
    usmcnews

