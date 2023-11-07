The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) conducts flight operations while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.13.2023 19:54 Photo ID: 8121319 VIRIN: 231106-M-HP224-1036 Resolution: 2957x1972 Size: 418.64 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, Boxer ARG Integrated Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.