The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Capt. Brett Stevenson, and PMRF’s senior enlisted adviser, Senior Chief Emanuel Bolton, salute during the playing of TAPS at a Veterans Day ceremony at Kauai Veterans Cemetery, Hanapepe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8121230
|VIRIN:
|231111-N-BN624-1347
|Resolution:
|3829x2553
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|HANAPEPE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kauai Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
