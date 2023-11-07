The commander of the Kauai Veterans Council, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Mary Kay Hertog, delivers remarks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Kauai Veterans Cemetery, Hanapepe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8121224
|VIRIN:
|231111-N-BN624-1270
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|HANAPEPE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kauai Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT