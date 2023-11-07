Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Parade [Image 5 of 7]

    Veterans Day Parade

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    81st Training Wing Airmen march in the Veterans Day Parade in D’Iberville, Mississippi, Nov. 11, 2023. Keesler Air Force Base leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 15:20
    Photo ID: 8121036
    VIRIN: 231111-F-TI822-1275
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day Parade
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

