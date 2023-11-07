81st Training Wing leadership attend the Veterans Day Parade in D’Iberville, Mississippi, Nov. 11, 2023. Keesler Air Force Base leadership, along with hundreds of Airmen, attended and participated in the parade in support of veterans past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8121034
|VIRIN:
|231111-F-TI822-1217
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.01 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT