U.S. Air Force veteran Rich Bowman, right, renders a salute during the Village of Barrington’s Veteran’s Day ceremony, November 10, 2023. Bowman served from 1962 to 1967. He worked in logistics and transportation at an air terminal in Vietnam handling cargo that provided sustainment for military forces in Vietnam.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8121020
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-XY199-1021
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|BARRINGTON, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve officer pays tribute to service members during Veteran’s Day ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve officer pays tribute to service members during Veteran’s Day ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT