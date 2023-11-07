Army Reserve officer pays tribute to service members during Veteran’s Day ceremony

U.S. Air Force veteran Rich Bowman, right, renders a salute during the Village of Barrington’s Veteran’s Day ceremony, November 10, 2023. Bowman served from 1962 to 1967. He worked in logistics and transportation at an air terminal in Vietnam handling cargo that provided sustainment for military forces in Vietnam.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

