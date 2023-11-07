Members of the Barrington High School choir performed the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at the Village of Barrington’s Veteran’s Day ceremony, November 10, 2023.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8121019
|VIRIN:
|231110-A-BU909-1004
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|BARRINGTON, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve officer pays tribute to service members during Veteran’s Day ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve officer pays tribute to service members during Veteran’s Day ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT