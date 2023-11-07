Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE pre-team 24-02 training [Image 9 of 10]

    SERE pre-team 24-02 training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) pipeline students from class 24-02 craft structures to be used for a campsite at Fairchild Air Force Base, on Oct. 2, 2023. These sstudents were tasked to build a chair and shelter using only what would be around and standard equipment normally in their packs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 11:20
    Photo ID: 8120715
    VIRIN: 231002-F-XO639-9354
    Resolution: 3783x2520
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE pre-team 24-02 training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    SERE specialists
    outdoor survival
    Class 24-02

