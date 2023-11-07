U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) pipeline students from class 24-02 craft structures to be used for a campsite at Fairchild Air Force Base, on Oct. 2, 2023. These sstudents were tasked to build a chair and shelter using only what would be around and standard equipment normally in their packs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8120713
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-XO639-1846
|Resolution:
|3833x2579
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE pre-team 24-02 training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS
