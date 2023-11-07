Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    El Paso, Bliss ’in step’ for downtown Veterans Day parade [Image 6 of 6]

    El Paso, Bliss ’in step’ for downtown Veterans Day parade

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Band on the move during the Northeast El Paso Flags Across America parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023. Since 2011, Fort Bliss Soldiers have supported this annual event to thank area veterans for their service and continued support of today’s military.

    This work, El Paso, Bliss ’in step’ for downtown Veterans Day parade [Image 6 of 6], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

