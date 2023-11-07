Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Band on the move during the Northeast El Paso Flags Across America parade in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023. Since 2011, Fort Bliss Soldiers have supported this annual event to thank area veterans for their service and continued support of today’s military.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.12.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 8119977 VIRIN: 231111-A-KV967-1004 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.13 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, El Paso, Bliss ’in step’ for downtown Veterans Day parade [Image 6 of 6], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.